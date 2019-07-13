Antonio Hall fire treated as suspicious

Friday evening’s fire at Antonio Hall in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton is being treated as suspicious. Fire investigators will return to the scene this morning to continue the investigation.

A small crew remained at Antonio Hall overnight to monitor the building and dampen hot spots, and will remain to assist fire investigators today. The investigation is expected to take some time due to the size of the building and unsafe nature of some parts of the structure. Fire crews managed to save the chapel from the fire.

Fire and Emergency was called to Antonio Hall about 5.20pm last night and over 50 firefighters were involved in putting out the significant blaze. Fifty houses were evacuated on Wharenui Road as a precautionary measure early on. Residents were able to return home about 8.30pm.

All road closures have been lifted in the area.

