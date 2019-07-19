Christchurch residential explosion
Friday, 19 July 2019, 12:30 pm
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ
WorkSafe has been notified of the explosion in
Northwood, Christchurch this morning and is making
inquiries.
WorkSafe New Zealand is the regulator for
ensuring the safe supply and use of electricity and gas in
New Zealand. We can provide no further information at this
stage.
Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism
At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.
By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to "go home", US President Donald Trump's racist agenda has come out of the shadows.