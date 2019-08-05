Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Creative Communities Scheme funding now open

Monday, 5 August 2019, 5:16 pm
Stratford District Council

The first of two funding rounds for the 2019/20 Stratford District Creative Communities Scheme (CSS) is now open.

Stratford District Council Director Community Services, Kate Whareaitu said these grants aim to increase the participation, range and diversity of arts and cultural activities within the Stratford district.

“I encourage all those in the arts community to consider applying for support with their local projects. Funding can go towards materials, venue and equipment hire, promotional activity and even personnel and administrative costs,” said Ms Whareaitu.

An application be can made by an individual or group, however funding is awarded to the whole project or activity, rather than the individual undertaking the project.

To be eligible for funding the project must support at least one of the following criteria:

• Access and participation - create opportunities for local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities.
• Diversity - support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities
• Young people - enable and encourage young people (under 18 years) to engage with and participate in the arts.

The Stratford Creative Communities Assessment Committee administers the CSS funds on behalf of Creative New Zealand.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact Rhonda Vanstone at Council on (06) 765 6099 to ensure eligibility and provide assistance with application information.

Applications close Friday 30 August 2019.



For more information on the funding scheme, including the funding application form visit: www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/funding-grants/creative-communities-scheme

Congratulations to all art and cultural activities in the Stratford district that were successfully awarded funding in the last CSS round. These include:

Applicant name ProjectAmount granted
St Joseph’s Catholic School Stratford School production. $1,900.00
Stratford Art Society Bi-annual exhibition of artwork from the society members entitled Summer Exhibition. $1,175.00
Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls Annual inter-house competition showcasing the students’ musical talent and ability to tell a story with song and dance. $770.70
Taranaki Embroiderers Bi-ennial exhibition of members works. $800.00
Jan Huÿbers An exhibition by 40 Taranaki artists across several different media. $300.00
Stratford District Youth Council A fright night style interactive performance within Taranaki Pioneer Village $1,500.00


