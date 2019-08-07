Paraparaumu Beach Saturday Morning Market on the move

The Paraparaumu Beach Saturday Morning Market is looking to secure a permanent home in Maclean Street, providing stallholders and patrons with certainty that the popular Kāpiti institution can continue well into the future.

The Market, which is approaching its 20th year of operation from various locations, has been working with the Kāpiti Coast District Council and the local business community to find a permanent base in Paraparaumu Beach that will allow for growth.

“Paraparaumu Beach Market is a Saturday morning tradition for Kāpiti, attracting people from far and wide to sample our local produce, crafts and arts, and get a taste of what we’ve got to offer,” says Darryn Grant, Economic Development Manager.

“We are proposing that the Market relocates to Maclean Street, between Marine Parade and Seaview Road, as well as earmarking Maclean Park, excluding the carpark, as additional space to allow for potential growth in the future. This would give surety that the Market has a site to operate for many years to come.”

“We’re really excited that we’ve found a solution that allows us to continue on in Paraparaumu Beach. The Market has become an incubator for Kāpiti’s smaller traders and growers to get their start and test their products,” says Warwick Halcrow who, together with Kevin Jones, operate the Market.

In order for the market to relocate to Maclean Street a partial road closure is required while the market is in operation. Stalls would then be positioned in the carparks along both sides of the road, allowing visitors to walk the footpaths and access Maclean Street shops.

“We believe this option will provide plenty of space for stallholders, improve the visibility of the stalls, attract a wider range of customers, and bring more business to nearby shops,” says Mr Grant.

“Moving to Maclean Street is a big win-win for everyone. We see a significant increase in visitors to the Paraparaumu Beach township each Saturday because of the Market and making it even easier for those visitors to access and enjoy our shops and amenities is great news for our local business community,” says Sharon Hunter, Chairperson of the Paraparaumu Business Association.

Parking along Maclean Street between Marine Parade and Seaview Road will be unavailable while the Market is in operation. Street parking on neighbouring roads will be unaffected.

The road closure is proposed to be in place from 5am to 3pm each Saturday and traffic management will be run by the Market.

Subject to relevant approvals, the Market will relocate to Maclean Street from Saturday 5 October 2019.

Any person affected by the closure may lay a formal objection with the Kāpiti Coast District Council no later than 28 days before the proposed closure. This means formal objections must be received by 6 September. Objections can be made directly to the Council.

“We see vibrant, well-managed markets like the Paraparaumu Beach Market as a key platform for supporting diverse local business. It keeps spending in the local economy, encourages people to support small businesses and try new things, and brings our people together,” says Mr Grant.

“We are keen to work with other markets in the region to ensure Kāpiti is a place of best practice. We can provide practical advice and support to owners and operators, as well as directly to stallholders to ensure they are clear about their responsibilities.”

