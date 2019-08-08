New rescue vessel funded by the community to keep Kiwis safe

After two years of dedicated effort and community fundraising as well as generous contributions from major funders, Coastguard today welcomed its latest Rescue Boat ‘Trillian Trust Rescue’ to the Hauraki Gulf.

Community funders have come together to make this essential resource possible with ‘Trillian Trust Rescue’ joining Auckland Coastguard’s fleet that operates from its base in Mechanics Bay.

Designed by Naiad Boats and built in New Zealand by Alloy Cats, this new 15m rescue boat brings enhanced capability to the fleet with extended range from North Cape through to East Cape and the ability to engage in overnight and extended search and rescue operations.

Able to face the extreme of weather conditions experienced in the Gulf, as a large rescue boat it is able to be deployed as a forward operating platform supporting smaller rescue boats during extended operations and provide an evacuation platform for casualties.

Significant grants from Trillian Trust, Lion Foundation, Foundation North, the Lotteries Grants Board and Kelliher Charitable Trust as well as funding from Coastguard, have enabled the launch of this vital rescue asset for the busy Hauraki Gulf.

“We simply cannot thank the funders and community supporters enough for helping us to bring this project to life. To have people that recognise the difference we make in the community every day sees them right alongside us in saving lives at sea,” says Auckland Coastguard President, Joe Single.

“The new rescue boat is a fantastic resource and will serve the people of Auckland well into the future,” says Mr Single.

Auckland Coastguard and its volunteers proudly welcome Trillian Trust Rescue to their fleet where she will complement the existing capabilities of ‘Lion Foundation Rescue’ a 15m semi-foiling catamaran and ‘Trillian Rescue Alpha’ a 9.5m fast response vessel.

The Unit’s previous large rescue boat was 20 years old having been donated off the back of the2007 America’s Cup. She was not purpose built, however played a key role in search and rescue operations during her time in service.

Callum Gillespie, CEO of Coastguard Northern Region says “A huge amount of planning goes into a project like this with every aspect of the design and build geared to deliver a vessel that’s size, capability and endurance will play an integral part in Coastguard’s ability to deliver on our mission now and into the future as demand for our services increases”.

“Alongside the community funders that have played a key role in making this project possible, it is important for us to acknowledge the important role that Auckland Council plays with their on-going support of our life saving work throughout the Auckland region”, says Mr Gillespie.

Based at Mechanics Bay, Auckland Coastguard comprises of 150 volunteers who are there for the Auckland community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, dropping everything at their home or workplace when activated. These volunteers attended over 430 incidents in the last 12 months, ranging from mechanical difficulties to search-and-rescue emergencies.

The new purpose built rescue vessel features state-of-the-art search-and-rescue technology and equipment, including:

• 700hp Scania inboard diesel engines

• Fuel range of 200 nautical miles enabling long-range capability

• Fitted with extensive electronics including a fully integrated Simrad navigation suite with touch display navigation for easy operation in trying conditions. A Radio Direction Finder and Thermal Search Camera provides enhanced search capability.

• Full first aid and resuscitation equipment and full service triage bay

