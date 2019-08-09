Upper Hutt is turning the page this Christmas

Upper Hutt’s much-loved Santa Parade is back for 2019 with a brand new theme of a ‘Storybook Christmas’, bringing a literary spectacular to Main Street on Sunday 1 December at 3:00 pm.

An invitation is extended to all business and community groups operating in Upper Hutt to join this community event and enter a ‘Storybook Christmas’ themed float in this year’s Parade!

There is a $1,000 prize for the float that best reflects the ‘Storybook Christmas’ theme, and a $250 prize for the People’s Choice Award, voted for on the Upper Hutt City Council Facebook page in the week following the parade.

Get creative and start planning your best ‘Storybook Christmas’ float idea and put it to your school, club or your boss to make it a reality! Register your float on our website at upperhuttcity.com/santa-parade

To make the festive period even more exciting this year, H2O Xtream Aquatic Centre will again be hosting a ‘Xmas at the Pool’ to complement the Santa Parade. Come along and experience great inflatable challenges and fun games from 4:00 – 6:30 pm. There will be activities to suit all ages. Add it to your calendar and visit h2oxtream.com/xmas-at-the-pool for more information.





