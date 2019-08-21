Tamihere will dump “Goff Gas Tax” as part of major shakeup



Auckland mayoral candidate John Tamihere will drop the discriminatory Goff Gas Tax, prioritise road and rail projects, kick start a new harbour crossing and sack the Auckland Transport Board when he wins October’s local body election.

Releasing his Road & Rail Transport policy, Tamihere said it was vital Auckland gets moving. The policy covers road, rail, ferries, cyclists and park ‘n’ rides facilities and has been peer reviewed by transport industry bosses.

Under Phil Goff and AT, Auckland had become the City of Snails. But under Tamihere, Auckland priority project will be “put on steroids so the city is open for business 24/7.

“It will take multi modal approach that includes track, road and more park and rides,” Tamihere said. “Plus the Goff Gas Tax will be GONE and so will the AT Board.”

His new harbour crossing is not going to cost $10 billion – as stated by Goff.

“This is scare and smear tactics from a politician who done nothing as a MP or as mayor,” Tamihere said. “He has made this number up.

“When I get the mandate from Aucklanders in October, I will head to Wellington to start a new conversation. I will not go to Wellington to get my instructions, like the present guy.

My instructions will come from the people of Auckland.”

Major traffic choke points will be given priority status.

“There are investors wanting to invest in park and ride facilities that will help get this city out of grid lock,” Tamihere said. “This is not an anti-car policy and priority roading like Penlink and Mill Road, will give ratepayers who commute from Warkworth, Wellsford, and Kumeu and from the south on via Mill Road respite.”

