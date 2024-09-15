Hawke’s Bay Gets Ready For Whitebait Season

Friday 30 August

The 2024 whitebaiting season will be go ahead from Sunday 1 September.

This follows the ending of the rāhui placed by Mana Ahuriri, and the rāhui placed by hapū and marae of Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Operations Manager Antony Rewcastle says this is the first whitebaiting season in two years and fishers should expect changed river conditions.

“We’d like to remind all fishers that the environment has been significantly impacted by Gabrielle and river access points aren’t as readily available as they have been in the past. Please respect our awa while fishing in these changed conditions.”

“Our message to whitebaiters is know the rules and follow them while fishing. These rules are in place so everyone can safely and fairly enjoy the season while helping to sustainably manage this precious taonga. It’s also important to look after your fellow fishers – be kind and respect others space and ability to fish in Hawke’s Bay.”

If anyone sees any breaches of the rules, rubbish dumping, or anti-social behaviour, please report this to the Department of Conservation (DOC) or Regional Council on 06 835 9200.

For more information, including resource consents forwhitebait stands, visit Whitebaiting| Hawke's Bay Regional Council (hbrc.govt.nz).

DOC’s whitebait fishing guidelines can be found at https://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/things-to-do/fishing/whitebaiting/whitebaiting-guidelines/.

