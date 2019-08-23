Public announcement for Heatherlea East Road residents

Residents of Heatherlea East Road are advised that the road has been closed to through traffic due to an under-slip caused by a blocked culvert.

Acting Infrastructure Manager Kevin Peel said the road is closed either side of the slip - and warning signs are installed at SH1 & SH57.

While the road is closed to through traffic residents to the west of 74 Heatherlea East Road will be able to access their homes via SH57 and those on the east will be able to access their homes from SH1.

Mr Peel said contractors are on site and once the water level has reduced the situation will be assessed.

“We expect the road will remain closed until early next week, at the earliest.”





