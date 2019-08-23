Public announcement for Heatherlea East Road residents
Friday, 23 August 2019, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council
Residents of Heatherlea East Road are advised that the road
has been closed to through traffic due to an under-slip
caused by a blocked culvert.
Acting Infrastructure Manager
Kevin Peel said the road is closed either side of the slip -
and warning signs are installed at SH1 & SH57.
While the
road is closed to through traffic residents to the west of
74 Heatherlea East Road will be able to access their homes
via SH57 and those on the east will be able to access their
homes from SH1.
Mr Peel said contractors are on site and
once the water level has reduced the situation will be
assessed.
“We expect the road will remain closed until
early next week, at the
earliest.”
