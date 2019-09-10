Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Potential agreement to deliver new wastewater plant

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is working with the investors of Mount Cardrona Station to consider an option to participate in the design and build of significantly improved wastewater infrastructure for the Cardrona Valley.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby welcomed the opportunity of exploring a possible new treatment plant servicing the Cardrona Valley following successful procurement, design, and construction, operation and testing by Mount Cardrona Station.

“With a growing resident and visitor population in Cardrona, the Council needs to ensure wastewater service capacity is both increased and improved to be able to meet the demand in a timely manner. The Cardrona community is experiencing rapid change and a new solution for wastewater is imperative,” Mr Hansby said.

“At this stage the Council is keen to understand the feasibility of a proposed solution and what the possible investment would be. There are still a number of details to work through before an agreement, costs and timings for the project are finalised and Council’s involvement is confirmed. But a new treatment plant could potentially cater for wastewater flows arriving from the Cardrona Village, Cardrona Alpine Resort and the Mount Cardrona Station residential and visitor accommodation alpine resort zone. If Council can deliver a more cost effective wastewater solution by working collaboratively with private providers that will be a great outcome for the whole community,” he said.

The directors of Mount Cardrona Station, Chris Morton and Andrew Spencer are delighted to be discussing a potential partnership with QLDC in delivering a long term solution to the Cardrona community and believe that “the wastewater scheme will play a big part in supporting the projected growth in the Cardrona catchment”.

The investors have put the project out to tender via Tenderlink, for the design, build and initial operation of a new Wastewater Treatment Plant for the Cardrona area, within the next two weeks.

Mr Hansby confirmed that any potential Council investment would need to be subject to approval by Full Council, which would include how the investment would be funded, for example through development contributions, as well the future operating costs that will impact residential and commercial rates.

Regular updates will be provided to the Cardrona community as the project progresses.


