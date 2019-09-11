Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Initial Meeting on Couple’s Plans for Charity Hospital

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 7:50 am
Press Release: Lorelei Mason Health


A meeting is being held in Invercargill tomorrow night to launch an ambitious plan - a stand-alone community charity hospital service for the people of Southland.

It’s the dream of Southland couple Blair and Melissa Vining, a couple who well understand the pain and frustration caused by long waiting times for cancer diagnosis and treatment. Blair Vining has terminal bowel cancer and is currently battling the odds to spend more time with his precious family. Since his diagnosis in October 2018 the 39-year old Southlander and his wife have devoted countless hours lobbying the government to ensure other Kiwis don’t have to go through the same struggles Blair has faced. They started a petition, eventually signed by more than 140,000 New Zealanders, seeking the establishment of a national Cancer Control Agency – which the government recently agreed to as part of its Cancer Action Plan.

For this determined couple, their next step is to establish a community charity hospital in Invercargill, to ensure other Southlanders get timely access to, initially, bowel cancer diagnosis, to improve their chances of survival.

“Since Blair was diagnosed, we’ve had hundreds of people contact us who’ve been denied services by the Southland DHB. If we can put an end to the suffering of others by establishing a local charity hospital service to provide timely diagnosis and treatment, then Blair’s suffering will not have been in vain” says Melissa Vining.

Plans to launch a Southland community charity hospital service will begin in earnest tomorrow night, Wednesday September 11th at 6pm with a meeting of potential investors, interested parties and supporters at the Findex Building, 173 Spey Street, Invercargill. The meeting will be closed to media; however, those attending will be happy to speak to media before and after proceedings.

Attending the meeting will be local businesses and entities, a lawyer and an accountant as well as local doctors and nurses who have expressed interest in helping deliver medical support once the service is up and running. Also attending will be Professor Phil Bagshaw, Dame Sue Bagshaw and Carl Shaw from the highly successful 12-year old Canterbury Charity Hospital in Christchurch. Professor Bagshaw has been acting as a mentor to the Vining’s in their initial plans to get a Southland charity hospital service off the ground.

“We’re delighted to be able to help by giving them advice on how to proceed” says Professor Bagshaw.” It’s regrettable that entities such as charity hospitals need to be considered at all, but while health resources are underfunded nationwide in general, it’s clear that people in the regions, like Southland, are suffering badly.

Professor Bagshaw knows the figures well. He co-authored a recent SDHB-commissioned report into perceived issues with their endoscopy service, ‘Assessment of Diagnostic and Treatment Times for Endoscopic Cases for Southern DHB’ which was released to the SDHB in May. The report concluded that the SDHB area has one of the highest rates of colorectal cancer in NZ; one of the highest rates of cancer spreading beyond the bowel at diagnosis; one of the highest emergency surgery rates for bowel cancer; and one of the lowest colonoscopy rates. He says he and other interested parties are watching closely to ensure the government acts on the report’s many recommendations.

Melissa Vining says the initial plan for a Southland community charity hospital service is to firstly provide colonoscopies to Southland patients left languishing on waiting lists. The hope is to then expand the service to include diagnosis and treatment for other conditions. She admits its early days and that there’s a long way to go yet to get things up and running – including financing the project and even finding a site to position the hospital - but she says many in the local community are right behind them.

“Southland is a great place to live and we want to have great healthcare for people no matter where they live” says Melissa.” We haven’t got time for more government reviews and reports – we really need action”.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Lorelei Mason Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Veronika Meduna on The Dig: Kaitiakitanga: Seeing Nature As Your Elder

This story addresses the intricate interconnections between climate change and biodiversity loss, and how this disruption impacts Māori in particular. Meduna also discusses this relationship with prominent Māori scientists and environmentalists and inquires into how the concept of kaitiakitanga and traditional Māori knowledge and practices around environmental care can play a role in protecting and restoring biodiversity in the future.

More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

Labour President On Sexual Assault Allegation Handling: 'If Found At Fault I Will Consider My Position'

The Labour Party president is readying to fall on his sword if he's found to have mishandled allegations of sexual assault. More>>

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 