UPDATE: E-scooter incident, central Auckland
Friday, 20 September 2019, 8:42 pm
Police can
confirm a 23-year-old man has passed away following an
incident involving an e-scooter in central Auckland on
Monday 16 September.
Our thoughts are with the man’s
family at this time.
The matter will be referred to the
Coroner.
