Inaugural Senior Regional Games in Lower Hutt

27 SEPTEMBER 2019

International Day of the Older Person to be celebrated with inaugural Senior Regional Games in Lower Hutt

Seniors from across Wellington and the Hutt Valley will gather in Lower Hutt on Tuesday for the first ever Senior Regional Games.

The inaugural event, being held to celebrate the International Day of the Older Person, will see seniors have fun and compete playing giant chess, pétanque, tea-cup pong, board-games, dancing, badminton, pickleball, indoor bowls, and walking netball, to promote and celebrate the benefits of staying active.

The event is an extension of the Live Stronger for Longer movement from ACC, the Health Quality and Safety Commission and the Ministry of Health, that supports older people to stay active, well and independent in their own homes and communities.

Through each game they play seniors from around the Wellington Region will earn points for their chosen city – Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Wellington, and others.

Held at the Lower Hutt Events Centre and the Dowse Art Museum, the event is a regional partnership between Upper Hutt City Council, Hutt City Council, Wellington City Council, Sport Wellington, and Age Concern.

“We are delighted to be able to hold the first ever Senior Regional Games in New Zealand right here in the Hutt Valley,” said Jessica Thompson, Sport Wellington Lead – Older People.

“The day promises to be a fantastic celebration of how by staying active, especially along with friends and neighbours, older people can lead independent, healthy and happy lives.”

Thompson said awards for the overall winning city and spot prizes will be announced at 1.45pm on the day.

“The day’s events and activities will help connect older people who maybe don’t currently play those games or take part in those activities with opportunities to do so in their own communities,” Thompson said.

As well as events and activities there will also be live music and entertainment.

Each of the organising partners have their own programs in their communities dedicated to active aging, often focused on improving strength and balance which significantly helps in reducing the likelihood of falls – keeping older people independent.

For more information on Live Stronger for Longer approved strength and balance classes within your community visit https://www.livestronger.org.nz/home/find-class/find-a-class-near-you/

ENDS





© Scoop Media

