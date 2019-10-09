Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Still time to vote in Kāpiti’s election

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 11:16 am
Press Release: Gwynn Compton

9 October 2019

Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton is reminding people that there’s still time to cast their votes right up until 12pm on Saturday 12 October, even if they didn’t get their voting papers into a post box by the 8 October cut off date for mail deliveries.


“This election is all about deciding the future direction of Kāpiti and ensuring we have a Mayor and Council who will actually take action to tackle the big issues our communities are facing. That’s why it’s so important for people to make their voice heard by casting their vote, and there’s still time to do so even if they didn’t manage to put their voting papers in the post by Tuesday’s mail delivery cut off date,” says Mr Compton.


People can still cast their vote by delivering their voting papers in person to a Kāpiti Coast District Council service centre in Paraparaumu, Waikanae, or Ōtaki, one of the district’s libraries, taking it to the main council building on Rimu Road in Paraparaumu, or visiting the mobile voting station as it moves around the district.


For the thousands of people who commute to Wellington each day for work, they can also cast their votes at the polling station at Wellington Railway Station, or at the Wellington Regional Special Vote Hub at the Wellington City Council, Arapaki Manners Library and Service Centre on Manners Street.


Gwynn Compton is also urging those who aren’t yet enrolled or haven’t received their voting packs to cast special votes.


“Even if you aren’t yet enrolled or haven’t received your voting papers, it’s still not too late to have your say. If you haven’t enrolled, didn’t receive your voting papers, have lost or damaged your voting papers, or you’re on the unpublished roll, you can still cast a special vote,” says Mr Compton.


Full details on how and where to cast a special vote are available on the Council’s website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/vote under “How and Where to Vote - STV”.


“Remember, you can still cast a special vote right up until 12pm on Saturday 12 October, so please make sure that you make your voice heard by voting in this election.”


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gwynn Compton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.

Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>

 
 

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 