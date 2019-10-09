Still time to vote in Kāpiti’s election

9 October 2019

Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton is reminding people that there’s still time to cast their votes right up until 12pm on Saturday 12 October, even if they didn’t get their voting papers into a post box by the 8 October cut off date for mail deliveries.



“This election is all about deciding the future direction of Kāpiti and ensuring we have a Mayor and Council who will actually take action to tackle the big issues our communities are facing. That’s why it’s so important for people to make their voice heard by casting their vote, and there’s still time to do so even if they didn’t manage to put their voting papers in the post by Tuesday’s mail delivery cut off date,” says Mr Compton.



People can still cast their vote by delivering their voting papers in person to a Kāpiti Coast District Council service centre in Paraparaumu, Waikanae, or Ōtaki, one of the district’s libraries, taking it to the main council building on Rimu Road in Paraparaumu, or visiting the mobile voting station as it moves around the district.



For the thousands of people who commute to Wellington each day for work, they can also cast their votes at the polling station at Wellington Railway Station, or at the Wellington Regional Special Vote Hub at the Wellington City Council, Arapaki Manners Library and Service Centre on Manners Street.



Gwynn Compton is also urging those who aren’t yet enrolled or haven’t received their voting packs to cast special votes.



“Even if you aren’t yet enrolled or haven’t received your voting papers, it’s still not too late to have your say. If you haven’t enrolled, didn’t receive your voting papers, have lost or damaged your voting papers, or you’re on the unpublished roll, you can still cast a special vote,” says Mr Compton.



Full details on how and where to cast a special vote are available on the Council’s website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/vote under “How and Where to Vote - STV”.



“Remember, you can still cast a special vote right up until 12pm on Saturday 12 October, so please make sure that you make your voice heard by voting in this election.”



