Last week to search for scarecrows - and see the winners!

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Stratford district’s Scarecrow Trail is in its last week, with all Scarecrows due to retire from the limelight after Sunday 17 November.

This means you still have time to jump on the trail, see how many scarecrows you can find, and go in the draw to win prizes.

Last week Stratford District Council staff members took on the challenge of choosing winners from each of our Scarecrow Trail entry categories. Community Development Manager Chade Julie said, “This wasn't an easy task with so many creative scarecrows out there!”

“A huge round of applause goes to everyone who participated by having a go at crafting a scarecrow. We hope you had a lot of fun in doing so, because we've had a lot of fun looking for them!” said Mr Julie.

Our winning scarecrow makers have now been notified and we’re excited to congratulate the following crafty community members on their scarecrow making skills:

• Open Category Winner - sponsored by Stratford ITM: Spongebob Scarepants by Jason and Julia, 37 Juliet Street.
Highly commended to Bella Rina by Briar Hall, 45 Fabian Street and Bob The Destroyer of Worlds by Stratford Alternative Education/Peoples Activity Centre, Hall of Remembrance.

• Pre-School Category Winner - sponsored by Mitre 10: Kurangaituku by Koru Kindergarten, 90a Swansea Road.
Highly commended to Jack and Jill by Stratford Playcentre, 8 Cloten Road and JoJo by Stratford Community Childcare, 40 Orlando Street.

• Primary School Category Winner - sponsored by Thyme Out: Woody the Tui by Room 9, Stratford Primary School, 19 Regan Street.
Highly commended to Mike Tyre-son by Nia Oxenham, Cooper and Max Simmons, 154 Orlando Street and Darcy the Cowgirl by Mackenzie W, Courtney O and Aaliyah T, Toko School, 1057 East Road.

• Business Category Winner - sponsored by Stratford Business Association: Peter Piston by Dicksons Service Centre, 56 Juliet Street.
Highly commended to Connie Struction by McDonald & Pretty Construction, Corner of Hills and Nash Roads and Rosie the Riveter by Pennial and Jordan Plumbers, 191 Broadway.

• Best Use of Recycled Materials Winner: Reece Iycle by Room 20, Stratford Primary School, 19 Regan Street.

To join in the fun, simply pick up a trail map from Stratford i-SITE, Stratford Library or Council’s Service Centre on Miranda Street. Fill out the form with as many scarecrows as you can find to be in to win prizes.

Entry forms must be returned to the Stratford i-SITE or Stratford Library by 3pm Wednesday 20 November 2019 to be included in the prize draw.

ends


