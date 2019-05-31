The 2019 Doc Edge Award Winners Just Announced

Film: Call Me Intern

The 14th annual Documentary Edge International Film Festival (Doc Edge) officially opened last night with Assholes: A Theory at Q Theatre. The festival runs in Auckland until 9th June, before heading to Wellington (13th – 23rd June) with a fantastic selection of inspiring and poignant documentaries. This evening at The Civic’s stunning Wintergarden, Doc Edge celebrated documentary excellence alongside local and international filmmakers as they announced the 2019 award winners.

Doc Edge is an Oscar-qualifying film festival and the winner of the Best NZ Short, NZ Feature, International Short and International Feature all qualify for consideration for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Call Me Intern, by filmmakers Leo David Hyde and Nathalie Berger took out Best NZ Feature and Best NZ Editing. The documentary gives a voice to the growing movement for intern rights across the globe. Another kiwi film, Camino Skies by filmmakers Fergus Grady and Noel Smyth also received two awards, for Best NZ Director and Best NZ Emerging Filmmaker, with their inspiring documentary following six strangers from NZ and Australia as they hope to overcome personal and physical trauma by taking on the Camino de Santiago walk.







Taking out the award for Best International Feature is Midnight Traveler, with the judges calling it “an unwaveringly brave and intensely urgent film”. The director Hassan Fazili was both filmmaker and protagonist, sharing an intimate insight into the treacherous journey of his refugee family fleeing Afghanistan, capturing moments of familial love, tension and humour amidst the hardship.

Yang Sun and S. Leo Chiang won the Best International Director award for their film Our Time Machine. The documentary tells the story of a father and son as they confront their mortality through a visually stunning and haunting time-travel adventure.

Full list of Doc Edge Awards 2019 Winners:

New Zealand Competition – Feature Documentary

Best New Zealand Feature: Call Me Intern – Cash prize of $8,000 from NZ On Air

Special Mention: Marks of Mana

Best New Zealand Director: Fergus Grady & Noel Smyth – Camino Skies

Best New Zealand Emerging Filmmaker: Fergus Grady & Noel Smyth – Camino Skies - Cash prize of $1,000 from Department of Post

Best New Zealand Editing: Call Me Intern

Best New Zealand Cinematography: Marks of Mana

New Zealand Competition – Short Documentary

Best New Zealand Short: Humans - Cash prize of $2,000 from NZ On Air

Special Mention: The Breath Connection

International Competition – Feature Documentary

Best International Feature: Midnight Traveler - Cash prize of $3,500 from Panasonic

Special Mention: On Her Shoulders

Special Mention: Ghost Fleet

Best International Director: S. Leo Chiang & Yang Sun – Our Time Machine

International Competition – Short Documentary

Best Short: Beneath the Ink - Cash prize of $1,500 from Panasonic

Special Mention: Again/Noch Einmal

Doc Edge Superhero: Heddy Honigmann

Festival Category Winners

All In The Family: Our Time Machine

Around the World in 8 Films: American Factory

Art Attack: Megalodemocrat: The Public Art of Rafael Lozano-Hemmer

Best of Fest: Midnight Traveler

Crime & Conspiracy: Sea of Shadows

Fearless: On Her Shoulders

Future Watch: Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain



Doc Edge screens in Auckland from 30 May – 9 June 2019 and in Wellington 13 – 23 June 2019

For the whole Festival programme visit: www.docedge.nz





