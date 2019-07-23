Police evictions at Ihumātao are an attack on mana motuhake

23 July 2019

The Green Party support the mana whenua of Ihumātao and their right to peacefully protect their land, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson announced today.

“It is very sad that it has come to this, with police moving in to trespass people from their land. This is a continuation of colonisation and unjust land confiscation.

“The mana whenua of Ihumātao have been maintaining a watchful presence on their land for the last four year years. They have planted gardens, shared knowledge and kai, and exemplified manaakitanga in the face of a corporate giant motivated by profit.

“Land disputes like this will not go away until we properly address our history and come to recognise the mana whenua of Māori over ancestral lands.

“We whole heartedly stand with the people of Ihumātao today.

