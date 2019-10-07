Mums should have three days of postnatal care

A petition has been launched today calling for all new mums to have access to three days of fully funded postnatal care, National MP for Taupō Louise Upston says.

“Currently, new mums are entitled to stay in a hospital or postnatal facility for up to 48 hours – but many feel pressure to go home as soon as possible, sometimes only two or three hours after giving birth.

“National is proposing that new mums should be entitled to three days of care after birth, and that that support should be available after each child.

“Becoming a mum is an exciting time, but can also be overwhelming and frightening.

“Giving all new mums the chance to stay for up to three days in a hospital or postnatal facility will mean that if they experience the baby blues, have difficulty breastfeeding, face a medical emergency or simply just need some extra support to help them build up confidence, that support will be available.

“This policy will cost an additional $16-20 million, and the funding will be ringfenced. Mothers who are comfortable going home earlier will be able to, but if there are mothers who need to stay a little longer, the money will stay in the pot so they can.

“The first thousand days are the most important in a child’s life. By supporting families, National will help to get all Kiwi kids off to a good start.

“Please sign my petition calling for three days of postnatal care fully funded by DHBs for all new mums: https://www.national.org.nz/supporting_new_mothers.”

