Collaborative approach to ending family violence

Hon Stuart Nash

Minister of Police



Jan Logie

Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice (Domestic and Sexual Violence Issues)

10 October 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT

Collaborative approach to ending family violence is making a difference

Two pilots of an integrated, safety-focused response to family violence have delivered positive results in Christchurch and Waikato, says an independent evaluation.

The Integrated Safety Response (ISR) is a multi-agency project designed to ensure the immediate safety of victims and children, and to work with people who use violence to prevent it from happening in the future.

“We know that when government and community agencies work together in a genuinely people-centered and wellbeing-focused way, it can have a serious impact on family violence,” says Jan Logie, Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice (Domestic and Sexual Violence Issues).

“I’m really pleased to see that ISR is making a positive difference for many families and whānau.”

ISR takes a whole-of-family and –whānau approach, with dedicated staff, daily risk assessment and triage, and family safety plans. The ISR pilots in Christchurch and Waikato began in 2016 and have been extended for a further two years through the 2019 Wellbeing Budget.

“We want to keep doing what works in these communities, and build on what we’ve learned.” says Jan Logie. “The evaluation found that central to the success of ISR are values of community led, government enabled; valuing partnerships; and a commitment to continuous improvement.”

“One of our top priorities is to improve the wellbeing of people and Police have a clear focus on crime prevention and community safety to help deliver that objective,” says Police Minister Stuart Nash.

“The ISR programme helps Police make a difference by ensuring the immediate safety of victims, and by working with the perpetrators to prevent further violence for families and whanau. Police are leading the programme in collaboration with multiple agencies.

“The evaluation has found people feel safer, are better connected to support networks and agencies, and are increasingly enacting their own safety plans and keeping themselves safe.

“It is particularly encouraging to see a 48 per cent reduction in children witnessing or being exposed to family violence; and that Māori victims reported lower rates of repeat offending against them compared to Māori victims outside the ISR sites.

“We increased funding for ISR by almost $30 million in this year’s Budget and extended it for another two years. The ISR pilots are just one part of a wider all-of-government response that is needed to tackle family violence. It is a persistent and challenging long-term problem but this evaluation shows we have a good platform from which to build,” Mr Nash says.



Notes for editors



The integrated model brings together specialist family violence non-government providers and specialist Kaupapa Māori services to support victims and their whānau and families. They work alongside Oranga Tamariki, local District Health Boards, courts and prisons, schools, the Ministry for Social Development, ACC, and Police.

The evaluations are available online at https://www.justice.govt.nz/justice-sector-policy/key-initiatives/reducing-family-and-sexual-violence/work-programme/isr-evaluations



