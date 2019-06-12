UK Charities Commission do what NZ Commission won't

Oxfam fake charity: UK Charities Commission do what NZ Commission won't

13 JUNE 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Taxpayers’ Union is adding to previous calls on the New Zealand Charities Commission to investigate Oxfam’s charitable status after a damning report out of the UK this morning on the parent charity’s abuse of human rights and prostitution of recipients of aid.

Jordan Williams, the Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, says, “Oxfam is currently banned from bidding for government contracts in the UK. Here the Government has its head in the sand, and continues to give millions of dollars to the New Zealand subsidiary group cloaking its political activism with charity.”

“Oxfam New Zealand is now principally an advocacy and campaigns organisation – its Chief Executive even admitted as much on Magic Talk earlier in the year.”

“While right-wing groups like Family First and the Sensible Sentencing Trust are hounded by the New Zealand Charities Commission as doing too much advocacy to be charities, left-wing groups like Oxfam are getting off scot free. It’s becoming obvious to all that the Charities Commission is applying the law based on the politics of those it regulates. That is not only wrong, it’s unlawful, and we’re calling them to account.”

Last year 21% of Oxfam New Zealand’s funding was from taxpayers, and with ‘charitable status’ Oxfam pays no income tax and its donors receive a tax credit for contributions.

