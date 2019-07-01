NZ UPR Adoption this Thursday

On Thursday, 4 July, New Zealand's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Outcome Document will be adopted by the UN Human Rights Council, during the Council's 41st session that began on 24 June and concludes on 12 July 2019.

The adoption of the UPR Outcome Documents for New Zealand and thirteen other states will start at 10am in Geneva (8pm NZ time): the adoption of the UPR Outcome Document for each state usually takes one hour, and can be watched live on UN Web TV at http://webtv.un.org - if the webcast is not playing on the home page of the site, please try http://webtv.un.org/meetings-events/human-rights-council You don't need to stay up all night to watch New Zealand's UPR adoption live though as the archive video for New Zealand will be available on the NZ UPR NGO site, http://www.nzupr.org as soon as it is available.

Background information: The UPR recommendations on New Zealand are available at

https://www.facebook.com/notes/peace-movement-aotearoa/treaty-human-rights-nzs-upr-recommendations-draft-outcome-report-adoption-live-t/2042642792449746/and the government's response to the UPR recommendations is available on the NZ UPR NGO site, http://www.nzupr.org (direct link: http://www.converge.org.nz/pma/nzupr3-nz-response.pdf ) This update is available at https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/2286294631417893

