Make It Legal host referendum fundraiser event ‘Grassroots'



Make It Legal Canterbury will host the fundraiser event ‘Grassroots’ at A Rolling Stone, Colombo St, on Saturday, August 31st. The event aims to raise funds ahead of the 2020 cannabis referendum.

The evening will kick off at 7pm with comedians Justin ‘Rusty’ White, Snap, Corey Humm, and Audrey Porne getting the crowd in ‘high’ spirits. After that, local bands Saint Peter’s Thursday, Two Bishop Cult, and Dolphin Friendly, who open for Shapeshifter the following weekend, will rip it up on stage.

The funds raised will be used to educate Kiwis on key points around cannabis law reform and why they should vote ‘Yes’ in next year’s referendum. “1 in 8 adults regularly use cannabis. Under the current law, we have no control of the cannabis market in New Zealand,” says Make It Legal Canterbury coordinator Mike Smith. “A regulated market would allow us to enforce a minimum age, put our police to more important work, and take away money and power from the gangs.”

‘Grassroots’ will be an entertaining evening whether you’re a cannabis user, a supporter of law reform, or just love a good night out. Tickets for the event are available for purchase at cosmicticketing.co.nz.

The #makeitlegal campaign is a network of individuals and organisations working to ensure a strong YES vote in the upcoming cannabis referendum at the 2020 general election. It’s purpose is to get a high percentage of voters to:

a) turn out and vote; and

b) vote YES to progressive law reform, whatever the question

More details can be found at makeitlegal.nz.



© Scoop Media

