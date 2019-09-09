Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ex-Abortionist’s Testimony Impacts Abortion Debate

Monday, 9 September 2019, 9:33 am
Press Release: Family First


An 17-minute interview with a New Zealand ex-abortionist has had over 123,000 views in a fortnight, and an explanation of second trimester surgical abortions has had over 210,000 Facebook views in just one week.

Dr Norman MacLean qualified in medicine at the Otago Medical School 50 years ago. He practiced within obstetrics & gynecology for nearly 40 years, working for a number of years at the Southland hospital as a junior doctor, then National Women’s Hospital in Auckland, followed by two years as a junior specialist or registrar in obstetrics & gynecology at the National Specialist Service in Dundee, Scotland. Following his time in Dundee, he returned to Southland & practiced 38 years as a specialist gynecologist and obstetrician in Southland. During that time, he has done in the area of 8000 births, including 2000 caesarian sections. He performed up to 200 abortions early in his career, but after a year of performing the abortions & being somewhat uneasy but cooperating with the system, he realised that this is not what he should be doing. It was not the medicine or the life giving, healing medicine that he wanted to practice & from that day he stopped.

In 2015, Dr Norman MacLean was named a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (NZOM) in the Queens Birthday Honours for services to obstetrics and gynaecology.

The interviews with Dr MacLean cover the reality of abortion including late term abortions, the risks and harms of abortion to the mother, the importance of the heartbeat, foetal pain, the age of viability, and NZ's close connection to operative procedures performed on the unborn child during pregnancy.

"With the proposed new law, it would seem that the mother has all the rights and no recognition of the existence of the baby, the life of the baby, or the value of the baby is considered. It’s shocking beyond belief," says Dr Norman MacLean NZOM

“As we say at the beginning of Dr MacLean’s second interview, before people defend abortion, they need to understand exactly what they’re defending. These interviews are a visual reminder of the humanity of the unborn child, and a reminder that social justice begins in the womb, and that ending a child's life is not 'healthcare',” says Gina Sunderland, spokesperson for Family First NZ.

“The focus of this proposed abortion policy shift will give the unborn child the same status as an appendix, tonsils or gall bladder – simply tissue removed as part of a ‘health procedure’. It is entirely on women having a right to an abortion, but completely ignores both the status of the unborn child, and the wellbeing of the mother,”

“The real question we should be debating is at what point does the unborn child become a human being deserving of the same human rights and protections that we all receive and enjoy,” says Mrs Sunderland.

“These interviews with Dr MacLean are bringing important truths and biology into the debate, which is sorely needed. New Zealanders love both women and their unborn children, and we want the law to reflect that love.”

Why I Stopped Performing Abortions - An Interview with Dr Norman MacLean NZOM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDQWSB9lHs0&t=11s
The Reality of 2nd Trimester Surgical Abortions - Dr Norman MacLean NZOM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6SMxKVD4fQ&t=151s

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Family First on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


CIA Torture In Afghanistan: IGIS Says NZ Agencies 'No Complicit' But...

The Inquiry found both agencies, but to a much greater degree, the NZSIS, received many intelligence reports obtained from detainees who, it was subsequently revealed, had been subject to torture. On one occasion the NZSIS provided questions to the CIA to be put to a detainee. While the NZSIS was not aware that detainee interrogations involved torture, it was known that the individual was being held by the CIA in an undisclosed location...

It was considered that the Directors of the agencies at the time were operating in a difficult political and intelligence environment but still needed to be more alive to the risks for their agencies and New Zealand in maintaining cooperative information sharing arrangements. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 