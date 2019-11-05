Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tackle driver licence expiries by cutting fees

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 1:50 pm
Tackle driver licence expiries by cutting fees

The Government should reduce the cost of graduating to a restricted or full drivers’ licence, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union in light of the decision to extend licences that were due to expire in the next two years.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “It’s no wonder that so many licenses are expiring. Many young drivers are unable or unwilling to meet the cost of taking another test.”

“Rather than allowing potentially unsafe drivers to remain on the road, the Government should cut licence fees, which currently act like a tax on driver improvement.”

The fees to obtain a restricted licence total $134.80. For a full license the cost is $109.50. These expenses are even higher when someone fails one or more tests.

“Cutting the cost of licences could also save taxpayer money as fewer illegal drivers are caught up in the justice system.”

ALSO:

