Tackle driver licence expiries by cutting fees
Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
MEDIA RELEASE
Tackle driver
licence expiries by cutting fees
5
NOVEMBER 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE
RELEASE
The Government should reduce the
cost of graduating to a restricted or full drivers’
licence, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union in light of the
decision to extend licences that were
due to expire in the next two
years.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says, “It’s no wonder that so many licenses
are expiring. Many young drivers are unable or unwilling to
meet the cost of taking another test.”
“Rather than
allowing potentially unsafe drivers to remain on the road,
the Government should cut licence fees, which currently act
like a tax on driver improvement.”
The fees to obtain a
restricted licence total $134.80. For a full license the
cost is $109.50. These expenses are even higher when someone
fails one or more tests.
“Cutting the cost of licences
could also save taxpayer money as fewer illegal drivers are
caught up in the justice
system.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)
Safety can be dangerous stuff. Paradoxically, when governments say they’re doing things to make us more safe, the effects often make us feel less safe.
Police pursuits for example, have a track record (and a body count) that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category.
The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>