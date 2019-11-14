Deep Stream Update

The Deep Stream Fire is still contained however, hotspots are still being identified within peat and these are being attended too as they arise. We have 5 helicopters and ground responding to remote areas to help mop up on edges where water is not available. Along with the helicopters and ground crew we have heavy machinery on standby. There was a small flare up early last night but helicopters and ground crew were deployed straight away and this was extinguished.

Winds are predicted to pick up this afternoon and we have teams ready to deploy if there are any further flare ups. Forecasted rain will assist us in firefighting efforts.

If anyone was in the area on Saturday and has any information for our fire investigators, please contact us on 0800673473. Thanks



