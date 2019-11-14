Deep Stream Update
Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:47 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The Deep Stream Fire is still contained however, hotspots
are still being identified within peat and these are being
attended too as they arise. We have 5 helicopters and
ground responding to remote areas to help mop up on edges
where water is not available. Along with the helicopters
and ground crew we have heavy machinery on standby. There
was a small flare up early last night but helicopters and
ground crew were deployed straight away and this was
extinguished.
Winds are predicted to pick up this
afternoon and we have teams ready to deploy if there are any
further flare ups. Forecasted rain will assist us in
firefighting efforts.
If anyone was in the area on
Saturday and has any information for our fire investigators,
please contact us on 0800673473. Thanks
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test
Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.
“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.
Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>