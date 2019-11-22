Property investors charged with deceiving banks

22 November 2019



Four property investors have been charged with fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in home loans.

The Serious Fraud Office alleges Bryan Martin (53), Viki Cotter (55), Sian Grant (48) and Joshua Grant (51) deceived banks into providing them with loans for the purchase of residential properties mostly located in Auckland.

Mr Martin faces 10 charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’ and four charges of ‘Attempted obtaining by deception’, while Ms Cotter faces four charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’ and three charges of ‘Attempted obtaining by deception’. Mr and Mrs Grant each face four charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’ and one charge of ‘Attempted obtaining by deception’.

The four defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been remanded on bail to reappear in the Auckland District Court on 18 February.

