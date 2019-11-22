Property investors charged with deceiving banks
Friday, 22 November 2019, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
22 November 2019
Four property investors have been
charged with fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in
home loans.
The Serious Fraud Office alleges Bryan Martin
(53), Viki Cotter (55), Sian Grant (48) and Joshua Grant
(51) deceived banks into providing them with loans for the
purchase of residential properties mostly located in
Auckland.
Mr Martin faces 10 charges of ‘Obtaining by
deception’ and four charges of ‘Attempted obtaining by
deception’, while Ms Cotter faces four charges of
‘Obtaining by deception’ and three charges of
‘Attempted obtaining by deception’. Mr and Mrs Grant
each face four charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’ and
one charge of ‘Attempted obtaining by deception’.
The
four defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges and
have been remanded on bail to reappear in the Auckland
District Court on 18
February.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties
Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.
Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>