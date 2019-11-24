Serious assault, Maeroa, Hamilton

Police are investigating a serious assault which occurred in Hamilton yesterday.

Police were called to a Churchill Avenue, Maeroa property around 6:30pm.

Upon arrival an injured woman was located and transported to hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with wounding with intent.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

A scene guard is in place at the property while enquiries continue.

