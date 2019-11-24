Serious assault, Maeroa, Hamilton
Sunday, 24 November 2019, 12:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious assault, Maeroa, Hamilton"
Police are
investigating a serious assault which occurred in Hamilton
yesterday.
Police were called to a Churchill Avenue,
Maeroa property around 6:30pm.
Upon arrival an injured
woman was located and transported to hospital, where she
remains in a serious condition.
A 36-year-old man was
taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with
wounding with intent.
He is due to appear in Hamilton
District Court tomorrow.
No one else is being sought in
relation to the incident.
A scene guard is in place at the
property while enquiries continue.
ENDS
