Voluntary Smokefree Initiative Supported



The Hurunui District Council has decided to continue supporting the voluntary Hanmer Springs Smokefree and Vapefree Initiative, with implementation in the hands of the Hanmer Springs Community Board.



The Cancer Society and Canterbury District Health Board presented to the Hurunui District Council their results from the Hanmer Springs Smokefree and Vapefree Trial Initiative today in council meeting.

The initiative was based on the Hanmer Springs village already asking that people do not smoke in parks, playgrounds and reserves as part of the district’s Smokefree Outdoors Strategy. The trial extended on this and encouraged people to keep key public spaces such as the main street, Amuri Avenue and Conical Hill Road both smokefree and vapefree on a voluntary basis.

The evaluation of the trial showed majority support for the initiative from residents, visitors and businesses in Hanmer Springs - and a unanimous recommendation from the Hanmer Springs Community Board to make the initiative permanent.

The council discussed the trial’s findings and their place in the decision making at length. The final recommendation that the council approved was as follows:

“That the Hurunui District Council continues to support the voluntary Hanmer Springs smokefree and vapefree initiative, based on the existing boundaries and places the responsibility for implementation on the Hanmer Springs Community Board.”

“That all the recommendations sought by the Cancer Society and Canterbury District Health Board be included for consideration in the review of the smokefree outdoors strategy document in 2020.”

Deputy Mayor and Hanmer Springs Community Board Member, Jason Fletcher said he believes the community board to be proud of the smoke free, fresh air approach.

“The smoke and vape free zone has always been about protecting our community’s health and beautiful environment” he said. “The results of the trial encourage us to carry on doing what we’ve been doing and the community board will continue sharing the fresh air, smokefree message”.





