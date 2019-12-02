Is your beach safe for swimming this summer?

Summer is officially here and its swimming season.

Before you head down to the water this summer, check conditions on safeswim.org.nz

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff encourages Aucklanders to check the Safeswim website before swimming, and thanks them for their support in improving Auckland’s water quality.

“Our Water Quality Targeted Rate has enabled a massive investment of $452 million into cleaning up our beaches, harbours and streams and improving water quality across the region,” says Mayor Goff.

This summer more beaches than ever will be able to be checked on the Safeswim website

