Haast highway, SH6, closed due to slip at Knights Point

A large slip with trees and soil covering the highway has closed the Haast highway, SH6, this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency closed the highway between Haast and Fox Glacier after 3 pm.

The slip, due to torrential rain in this area over a short period of time, is just south of the Knights Point Lookout, not the more historic slip site further to the south at Epitaph.

Record amounts of heavy rain have fallen in recent days “even by West Coast standards,” says MetService Meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree.

“More than 600mm of rain has accumulated at several weather stations in the Alps since Monday, which has then flowed from alpine headwaters into rivers and lakes. The persistent rain means lakes and rivers haven’t had the chance to subside. Warnings are out for heavy rain, which is expected to continue until Sunday.”

The next update on the SH6 closure near Knights Point will be at midday on Friday, 6 December.

Check this link for SH6 highway updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/283886

MetService Severe Weather Warnings: https://services.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-warnings





