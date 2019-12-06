Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

River Levels Drop as the Region Continues to Dry Out

Friday, 6 December 2019, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

6 December 2019


Water restrictions are already in place for many urban areas in Hawke’s Bay and now rural residents are facing water take bans on some rivers as the region continues to dry out.

There are currently restrictions and bans on taking water on 10 rivers and streams across Hawke’s Bay, with the prospect of further restrictions starting to take effect.

People with resource consents to take water receive an email or text from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council informing them of any restrictions or bans and up to date information on the situation is also available on the regional council website.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Environmental Compliance Officer, Rob Hogan says as more water take bans come into place the Compliance Team is monitoring any exceedances and following up with any consent holders not complying with their resource consent conditions.

He says it is important consent holders provide the regional council with their contact details so they can be informed of any restrictions or bans put in place.

“It’s a difficult time when river levels are dropping and consent holders are not able to take much needed water, but the managing the region’s water resource is a balancing act for the environment and the economy.”

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Principal Climate Scientist, Dr Kathleen Kozyniak says the outlook is for the warmer than usual temperatures to continue. The general pattern is for the westerlies to remain with us for December, but ease after that and probably take on more of a northerly airflow.

To see details of the rivers and streams with restrictions and bans visit www.hbrc.govt.nz #lowflows


Find out more


ends


