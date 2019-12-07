Hiker dies on Routeburn Track

A hiker has died after falling on the Routeburn track today.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Lake McKenzie Hut and Routeburn Falls Hut, about 12.45pm.

The hiker, a 70-year-old man from Australia, was reportedly seriously injured and a rescue helicopter was dispatched.

A paramedic on-board the helicopter later confirmed he had died.

Low cloud and high winds prevented the immediate recovery of the man’s body, however this was completed about 7.30pm with the assistance of Police and Search and Rescue volunteers from Queenstown.

The man was part of a guided walking tour.

His death will be referred to the Coroner and Worksafe has been notified.

