SH1 remaining closed today and tonight at Rangitata River

Sunday, 8 December 2019, 4:19 pm
Press Release: NZTA



Canterbury and West Coast flooding, highways: SH1 remaining closed today and tonight at Rangitata River bridge – 4.00 pm update

The South Island remains an island of two road halves tonight, with both main highways on either side of the island split in two by river-borne floodwaters on the east side and significant slips and damage from torrential rain on the west.

• SH6 through South Westland is closed north of Haast and south of Harihari.
• SH1 remains closed at the Rangitata Bridge and also inland at the Arundel bridge over the same river (Route 72, a council-managed road).

Floodwaters from the Rangitata River are slowly receding in South Canterbury, says Pete Connors, System Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. “But not fast enough for us to repair the damaged areas of road in order to safely reopen the state highway today or tonight.”

SH1 will be reassessed by the Transport Agency Monday morning. People should check this web link for updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/284084

The local road inland via Arundel (Route 72) is also staying closed for the rest of today and tonight. Please check Timaru District Council’s Civil Defence updates: https://www.facebook.com/TimaruDC/

The conditions and extent of damage on both roads will be reassessed as early as possibly on Monday morning by roading managers, but prolonged closures are to be expected.

Updates will be provided Monday morning.

Civil Defence is asking residents to avoid travelling near the closure areas around the Rangitata River.

Updates Canterbury travellers: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/284084
Timaru District Council Civil Defence updates: https://www.facebook.com/TimaruDC/
Ashburton District Council updates https://www.facebook.com/AshburtonDC/

Westland, SH6 – top and bottom access essential services, residents

Harihari to Hokitika
There is essential services and residential access south of Hokitika as far as Harihari, SH6.

Makarora to Haast – daytime access essential services
There is essential services and residential access from Otago/ Makarora to Haast. But with more work needed at Clarke Bluff, hours to travel are 9 am to 4 pm today and the next two or three days. This section of highway has now closed for the night.

Central area, north of Haast to Harihari - closed
Crews have a lot of work to do in this central part of SH6 with multiple slip sites and it is unlikely to be open for some days.

West Coast updates/ map here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12
Civil Defence West Coast: https://www.facebook.com/emergencywestcoast/

Otago
Civil Defence details and information for Otago region where the rising water levels in lakes Wakatipu and Wanaka and the Clutha River are also being closely monitored and actions taken to keep people safe:

Otago Regional Council has set up a dedicated webpage for this event (www.orc.govt.nz/cluthaflowsdec19) with links to up-to-date lake levels and flows, elevation maps for affected areas, and further resources.
QLDC: https://www.facebook.com/QLDCinfo/
CODC: https://www.facebook.com/centralotagodistrictcouncil
CDC: https://www.facebook.com/CluthaDistrictCouncil/
MetService: www.metservice.com
Otago Civil Defence and Emergency Management: https://www.otagocdem.govt.nz/

MetService Severe Weather Warnings: https://services.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-warnings

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:
• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland
• Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC
• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS
• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)
