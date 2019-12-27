Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stay safe on the water in inflatable boats and kayaks

Friday, 27 December 2019, 10:23 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Stay safe on the water in inflatable boats and kayaks

Inflatable kayaks, dinghies and rafts might be convenient and lightweight – but they also come with risk.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand, Maritime New Zealand and the Kiwi Association of Sea Kayakers (KASK) wants people who get on the water this summer to stop and think before they use an inflatable vessel.

Strong currents and winds can easily blow an inflatable kayak, dinghy or raft out to sea.

Four teenagers in two inflatable kayaks and an inflatable raft experienced this first hand on November 9 when they had a lucky escape after being blown 3.5 kilometres off a Gisborne beach.

Off-duty volunteer Surf Lifeguards from the Dawson Building Midway Surf Lifesaving Club used an IRB (inflatable rescue boat) to rescue the group. It took them at least 20 minutes to get back to shore.

Raising awareness about inflatable vessels is part of a Surf Life Saving New Zealand campaign called Ready. Set. Summer.

The campaign highlights safety messaging around beach recreational activities that often result in volunteer Surf Lifeguards rescuing people or assisting them to safety because basic safety messaging hasn’t been followed or thought of.

Maritime New Zealand Sector Engagement and Collaboration Manager Baz Kirk says people should take two waterproof forms of communication with them when they go out on the water – ideally a waterproof VHF radio and a personal locator beacon. A cell phone should be kept in a waterproof pouch.

Just as with any other vessel, Mr Kirk says people who get on board an inflatable should:
- always wear a fitted lifejacket
- take two water-proof ways to call for help
- watch the weather
- avoid alcohol
- be a responsible skipper.

Mr Kirk says people need to make sure what they are doing with their inflatable vessel matches its limits and capabilities, as well as their own skill level.

KASK President Shaun Maclaren believes that cheap inflatable craft are not suitable for the surf.

“To paddle in the surf, your craft must be sturdy.”

He says paddlers should have attended some form of recognised training.

“The untrained tend to treat them as a rubber duck which is not suitable for the open seas.”

Mr Maclaren says people need to check the weather before they head out on the water – and check the forecast to see how and if conditions are going to change.

“To be safe on the water, you need to match your skill level with the conditions.”

Mr Maclaren believes people going out on the water in any craft should either inform Coastguard using their Log a Trip app, or someone close to them of their trip plans.

“That way someone on shore knows where you are going and how long you will be gone for and they can raise the alarm if you fail to return as planned.”

Dr Mick Kearney is Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s National Community Education Manager and says the charity supports the instructions provided by Maritime NZ and Kiwi Association of Sea Kayakers because they are the recognised experts in these areas.

“If you avoid their advice and find yourself in trouble, stay with your vessel and put your hand up to signal for help if you are close to the shore. Do not try to swim to shore.”

For more information about kayaking, go to the KASK website, for information on clubs, networks and associations near you visit the KASK Facebook page

For more information on safer boating visit Maritime NZ and Coastguard.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.

Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 