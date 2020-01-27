Two further arrests in relation to Taradale firearms inciden

Hawke’s Bay Police have this evening made two further arrests in relation to the firearms incident in Taradale on Sunday 19 January.

A 39-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested at an address in Flaxmere.

Two firearms were also located and seized.

The pair have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 22-year-old man was arrested earlier today and charged with unlawful assembly.





