Prohibited Fire Season in Taranaki, Whanganui and Ruapehu

Taranaki, Whanganui and Ruapehu regions are now in a prohibited fire season.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Nigel Dravitzki says all fire permits have been cancelled as of 8 am this morning ( Friday 7 February).

"A prohibited fire season means no fires are permitted as the fire danger is too high," Nigel Dravitzki says.

"During a prohibited fire season only gas barbeques can be used".

Nigel Dravitzki says it is vitally important that people understand the risks. In extreme conditions it only takes a spark to start a devastating wildfire. That spark can come from a piece of equipment such as a lawnmower, or a grinder, or a plough.

"To protect your home, keep roofs and gutters clear of dead leaves, debris and pine needles. Have a hose attached at all times and move anything that could burn (such as mulch, leaves, firewood piles) away from exterior walls, decks or porches."

You can find more information at www.checkitsalright.nz.





