Changes In Fire Season For Nelson Tasman

The fire season in Waimea, Richmond, Nelson and Coastal zones will change from prohibited to restricted effective from midnight Friday the 20th March. This means that a permit is required to light a fire in open air.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Ian Reade says the changes have been made because we have had reasonable growth of green grass, temperatures are cooler and we are getting good dews in the mornings.

"We will automatically reinstate permits that were suspended back in January while we were in a total fire ban, for areas where there is a lower fire risk. You can expect to see some smoke around as these permits are reactivated."

"Anyone who doesn’t receive a permit reactivation and needs to light a fire should contact firepermit.nelsontasman@fireandemergency.nz call us on 03 5442441 to discuss."

"If you did not already have a permit and need to light a fire, please go to www.checkitsalright.nz to apply for one."

Ian Reade says that is still very dry and the risk of a fire getting out of control and doing damage is very real if not managed properly.

"Even though we are no longer in a prohibited season, there is still a high fire risk. Autumn is when we have seen some big fires as people mistakenly think there is no fire risk and stop being so careful".

"Please continue to be vigilant, ensure the conditions on your permit are met for instance have a non-flammable zone around your fire, check the weather and don’t light up in strong winds."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in your specific location & for tips to make sure you and your family stay fire safe.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

