Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Boult Applauds Support For Migrant Workers

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

At his urgent request, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult met this afternoon via video conferencing with the Honourable Iain Lees-Galloway, Minister of Immigration. The meeting has delivered significant progress in assisting the district’s immigrant workforce.

Mayor Boult described the meeting as very constructive and extremely helpful to the urgent plight of many immigrant workers in the district who are now unemployed following the tourism shutdown.

“The Minister well understood the scale of the issues brought on by the current COVID-19 crisis and was grateful that we had brought it to the government’s attention so rapidly,” Mayor Boult said.

The Minister undertook to urgently enable a number of initiatives aimed at easing the situation for those on an Essential Skills Working Visa.

Specifically, there are:

> An automatic extension of expiring working visas with immediate effect;

> The ability for working visa holders to be redeployed to alternative work places by the close of business tomorrow (Friday 27 March);

> Eligibility for working visa holders to apply for Hardship Grants from the Ministry of Social Development, also with immediate effect.

“What the Minister has provided will considerably ease the stress of many in our all-important immigrant workforce, which is a big part of our local community. It will allow for urgent welfare assistance regardless of nationality, and for the redeployment of workers into industries which are critically short of workers due to border restrictions - like horticulture and viticulture - once the logistics around the lockdown and training requirements are considered,” Mayor Boult said.

Since going live with registrations of interest two days ago, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) had received 335 requests for community welfare via its website. Following a substantial logistical effort, the Mayor was delighted that over 200 food packages were today being delivered by the QLDC Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) team with the help of many philanthropic individuals and organisations, and a grant from the Mayoral Discretionary Fund.

“Although day one of the lockdown has provided us with unimaginable challenges, the response from our community, the QLDC team and our government has been impressive and humbling. If we continue in this way, we will get through this crisis admirably,” Mayor Boult added.

The Mayor wished to thank Minister Lees-Galloway, QLDC EOC staff and the many agencies and dedicated individuals collaborating in bringing relief to those most vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty


The man due to go on trial for the 15 March Christchurch mosque attacks has this morning pleaded guilty to all the charges he was facing.
At the High Court in Christchurch, Brenton Tarrant admitted 51 of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one under the Terrorism Suppression Act.
Until today he had denied all of the charges and was scheduled to stand trial in June. The guilty plea means he has become New Zealand's first convicted terrorist. More>>

 


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 