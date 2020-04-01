Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaipara District Business Operations

Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Kaipara District Council has been continuing its work to help support residents through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says he has heard from many people who are finding it tough and that the Council is going the extra mile to provide support.

“One of the most important things Council can do is to continue to provide lifeline services that are essential for people in their daily lives. Our people are out there helping to keep people healthy and safe throughout the Level 4 Lockdown and beyond,” says Mayor Smith.

These services include ensuring households have safe drinking water, that the wastewater system keeps operating, rubbish is collected, burials can take place, essential roading and safety repairs are made, emergency services (Civil Defence) are on hand, and continuing to monitor the ongoing drought situation.

While those are ‘business as usual’ services for Council staff, they are having to take additional precautions to stay safe as they are out and about in the community during the pandemic.

Chief Executive Louise Miller says Council staff are really committed and are working harder than ever to keep other services functioning.

“Most of our staff are able to continue working from home, processing Resource Consents and Building Consents so projects are not held up, responding to phone enquiries or issues, responding to dog attacks and keeping the lines of communication open.” says Ms Miller. “Last week our skeleton team in the Contact Centre was fielding the usual volume of enquiries.”

Council staff currently not needed to keep essential services operating are being deployed to back-up and support these services or to support the Civil Defence response.

“We have a team of 10 who are working with our Civil Defence partners, developing plans to help our most vulnerable people, with more staff ready to swing into action if needed,”.

The Council is also looking to the future and how they lead the economic bounceback once we drop to Level 3. Officers are working on securing additional Crown funding for new infrastructure projects that will provide employment opportunities and benefit the district. The Council will need staff and other resources to manage the projects' delivery.

“All these services, and the staff that provide them, are paid for by rates and we need those who can to continue paying them as normal,” says Ms Miller. Without them our recovery will be much slower, more painful and more expensive next year. Our key focus is to support those in our community who are facing hardship; if you are worried then please contact our rates team.

The Council is doing some economic modelling to enable Elected Members to make future decisions based on sound evidence, once the impacts of the pandemic lockdown become clearer. They’re following guidance from Local Government New Zealand and have started a conversation with Elected Members to review rates penalties, possible rates postponement options and arrangements for paying rates for those who normally pay by EFTPOS or cash. Decisions will be made over the coming week or two.

“We’re mindful it is really tough and we’re already working with a number of people to set up payment plans. If people are suffering hardship we urge them to contact us early so we can provide help and support,” says Ms Miller.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Buying Ventilators, And Expanding The Testing For Covid-19

Before getting into recent developments….. who knew that Covid-19 was so powerful it could make NZ parliamentarians act like adults, and make them pose intelligent questions to officials and Cabinet Ministers about issues of public interest? Wowzah. Yet that’s what happened yesterday during the first session of the Epidemic Response Committee (ERC) which allows the Opposition (and a few backbench MPs) to critically scrutinise the government’s response to Covid-19. If normality ever returns, could we make Parliament be more like this, and less like the usual Question Time circus in the House..?More>>

 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 