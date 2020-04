One Person Seriously Injured After An Incident On Chatham Street

One person is seriously injured after an incident on Chatham Street

Emergency services are in attendance at an incident involving a cyclist and a train on Chatham Street.

Police were notified of the incident at 10:31 this morning.

Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area, there will be diversions in place.

