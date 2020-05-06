Lifehack Game For Tough Times

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Flourish

The creator of The Wellbeing Game has done it again.

Christchurch woman Michelle Whitaker has called on her earthquake experience to produce the Life Pack - Kete Ora card game to help families recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

“Young families and families with young kids really need us now,” says Michelle.

“We saw through the earthquakes and recovery that the families that didn't do well initially meant the family and young kids have carried the trauma for years.

“We can help a bit with that.”

After the quakes Michelle Whitaker produced a series of initiatives to help the city get through, such as instigating the Street Art Festival and creating Places of Tranquillity gardens, the River of Flowers February 22 commemorations and The Wellbeing Game.

She has been involved in award winning community initiatives over a 20 year career in South East London, Wellington and Christchurch.

Life Pack - Kete Ora is a science-based wellbeing card game full of fun actions which teaches the whole family to look after their mental health.

“Playing it improves wellbeing and helps you and your family to thrive,” Michelle says.

The cards are based on the New Economics Foundation, United Kingdom's Five Ways to Wellbeing, which the Mental Health Foundation and All Right? campaign use.

But Michelle needs help to get the packs made. She has a small group of home-based volunteers around the country working on the cards and has started a crowdfund campaign which finishes on May 26.

The aim is to raise enough funds to cover the cost of producing 1000 packs of cards.

“You might like Kete Ora for yourself, for your family or get really organised for Christmas presents.

“We would love you to support this in some way, even sharing on your social media will help us get it out to the families who could do with this!”

Michelle and other Christchurch community leaders Sharon Torstonson and Mark Gibson have formed Flourish Kia Puawai, a community social enterprise to co-ordinate this and other innovative community and environmental wellbeing initiatives.

Here's the link:

https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/6534-life-pack-kete-ora-a-card-game-you-play-for-fun-and-for-thriving

