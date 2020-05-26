Council Calling For Civic Honours Nominations

Do you know a Marlburian who deserves recognition for their outstanding service to others?

Council is calling for nominations for Marlborough’s Civic Honours Awards, which are made every three years during each Council term.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett says the honours are an opportunity to recognise those members of our community who give outstanding service to others.

“Previous recipients have given their time and talents to a wide range of organisations and causes. The awards span a number of sectors, recognising service to the community in the fields of recreation, community, religious or cultural affairs, educational services, youth activities or social welfare.”

“I’m sure there are incredible locals in our community who contribute to the greater good and deserve our grateful thanks,” Mayor Leggett said.

As a result of Covid-19, the Council has extended the award nomination period until 5.00 pm on Friday 5 June 2020.

So if you know someone who has performed great community service in Marlborough, go to Council’s website www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/civic-honours-awards to complete the nomination form.

