Unique Online Banking Training For Northland To Restart

Friday, 17 July 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Digital Inclusion Alliance

The COVID lockdown accelerated Kiwi’s switch to online banking and those still wanting to make the change will get an extra helping hand in Northland over coming weeks.

DORA – the unique WiFi enabled bus supported by Kiwibank – is visiting local libraries to help people explore alternatives to paying by cheque, learn online banking and how to recognise and avoid online scams.

The lockdown meant DORA, which stands for Digital On Road Access, had to park up, but now it’s ready again to offer its unique online banking classes.

The Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA) has partnered with Kiwibank to develop a Stepping UP training module for online banking and, with DORA’s help, more people can get the help they need to make the switch.

The training is delivered free and it is open to anyone, regardless of who they bank with.

The Northland public library teams have joined up to deliver the classes on-board DORA, near libraries in Kerikeri, Paihia, Kawakawa, Kaikohe, Dargaville and Whangarei, starting at the Procter Library in Kerikeri on Monday 20 July.

Paula Urlich, Library Manager for Whangarei Libraries says: “We have a lot of people living in Northland who are geographically isolated and being able to do their banking online is one way to help them manage their lives.”

Laurence Zwimpfer, Operations Director of the Digital Inclusion Alliance, said that DIAA has been contacting community groups in the Whangarei, Far North and Kaipara districts, especially those involved in delivering social services and supporting elderly people.

“We have had a positive response from Rural Women, Grey Power and RSA representatives and we’re looking to other groups to help share the opportunity by alerting their members to the training.” 

“Through the Covid-19 lockdown period we know that people who were digitally excluded faced more barriers than those who were digitally enabled, and that’s why we are so passionate about programmes like Stepping UP, which help people build their confidence and skills over time. Being able to offer these programmes again to the Northland community is hugely exciting for us.”

“Our experience is that changes in the banking world have the greatest impact on people who are digitally excluded. No one needs to be left out and the Stepping UP programme has already provided many New Zealanders with the skills and confidence to use online banking,” Mr Zwimpfer says.

DORA will be supporting Digital Banking classes in Northland from 20 July to 7 August. People who are interested can book a place by contacting their local library. Sessions are held 10am -12 noon and 1pm – 3pm, weekdays.

Mon 20 – Wed 22 July

Procter Library, Kerikeri

Thur 23, Friday 24 July

Williams House Public Library, Paihia

Mon 27, Tues 28 July

Kawakawa Library, Kawakawa

Wed 29 - Fri 31 July

Kaikohe Library, Kaikohe

Mon 3 Aug – Fri 7 Aug

Dargaville Public Library, Dargaville

Mon 10 - Wed 12 Aug

Whangarei Central Library, Whangarei

Thur 13 Aug

Kamo Library, Whangarei (am) and Tikipunga Library (pm)

Fri 14 Aug

Onerahi Library (am) and Whangarei Central Library (pm)

Find more from Digital Inclusion Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
