Stratford Mayor Ecstatic About Major Funding Announcement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s visit to Taranaki today has brought great news for the Stratford community.

The Prime Minister has announced $10 million of funding to the Stratford District Council for the new pool development ($8 million), and the Children’s Cycling Education Park and half basketball court at Victoria Park ($2 million).

Mayor Volzke says “I’m absolutely rapt. This ‘shovel ready' funding announcement is a key enabler to seeing both of these projects fully realised."

“External funding was key to seeing the children’s bike park project go ahead, and this funding will enable that vision to come to life,” he says.

“The pool development funding is a substantial contribution to the overall cost of the project and is very welcome,” says Mayor Volzke. “The benefits of a new aquatic facility in our community that caters to central Taranaki and beyond are significant.”

This funding means work can begin as soon as possible on the bike park, with work on the pool development starting in 2021.

“The two projects are expected to create a total of 51 jobs, which is a considerable number for our community,” says Mayor Volzke.

