Week On Our Streets

Saturday, 8 August 2020, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming Works/Delays

Lorne St closed for water network repairs
To allow for repairs to wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, Lorne St will be closed from 7pm Tuesday 18 August to 6am Wednesday 19 August. There will be a clearly marked detour in place for motorists and cyclists during this time via Ohaupo Rd and Normandy Ave. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Ongoing Works

Road safety improvements on River Rd
Road safety improvement work continues on River Rd between Wairere Dr and the Flagstaff shopping centre. Works include upgrading the current footpath to create a 3m wide shared path and constructing five new raised safety platforms to provide pedestrians and cyclists with safer places to cross the road. This work is expected to be completed by early September.

River path closure
The river path between Rostrevor St and Bryce St has been closed so contractors can carry out specialist slip repairs. The closure began on Monday 27 July and is due to take approximately two months to complete. Slips between London St and Bryce St have compromised the stability of the path and our contractors will be carrying out work to repair and reopen it. River path users will need to detour at either Rostrevor St or Bryce St and along Victoria St before re-joining the path.

Pedestrian and cycle safety improvements on River Rd
The construction of a new footpath and cycle-related safety improvements on River Rd, near the Clarkin Rd intersection, is expected to be completed by the end of August. The safety improvement works include better street lighting, tree removal, installation of cycle lane separators, two new refuge islands and road marking. Minor delays can be expected.

Dixon Rd closure for drainage work
Dixon Rd remains closed at the intersection of Ohaupo Rd (SH3) to allow for road and drainage works to be carried out. Please follow the detours and traffic management in place.

Ring Road Wairere Dr extension works continue
The closure of one of the south-bound lanes on Cobham Dr, from the Galloway St roundabout to Howell Ave, remains in place to allow for the construction of the Ring Road Wairere Dr extension. This lane closure is in place 24 hours, seven days a week.

