Is Jacinda Ardern A Good Role Model For Our Children?

The Prime Minister, who has many fine qualities, is giving our children the message that traditional marriage exclusively between one woman and one man does not matter and that it is acceptable to deliberately have children outside of wedlock.

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is asking us to elect her to lead our nation for another three years. It is a great privilege to be chosen to lead our nation. The person who is chosen to lead should be a role model for our children and grandchildren. Those who govern do so with the permission of the governed.

It is a matter of great concern for many in our community that the Prime Minister is giving a message to the community and our children that marriage exclusively between one man and one woman does not matter. This is an anti- feminist message that is harmful to men and to women and children.

The natural family of exclusively one man and one woman is the foundation of a strong and healthy society. Where the natural family goes, so does society. It is imperative that those who wish to have our permission to govern us recognize that the state is at the service of the natural family. At this moment in history the natural family of exclusively one man and one woman is the object of numerous forces seeking to destroy it. The future of our nation and the well-being of society are intimately tied to the good of the family.

A government orientated toward public welfare and responsible parents, owe it to the next generation to prepare them for natural marriage exclusively between one woman and one man as a family. The electorate has a right and a duty to ensure that they elect only those who are going to defend and promote the natural family and be role models for our children and grandchildren.

New Zealand has a birth rate of 1.870. The replacement birth rate is 2.1. Right to Life wrote to the Prime Minister on 1st March 2018 asking under the Official Information Act if she supports the natural family and is concerned at our below replacement rate. The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Mike Munro, refused our request on the grounds that the information did not exist. Do we want a Prime Minister who does not support the natural family and is unconcerned that our nation is committing demographic suicide?

