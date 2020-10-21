One Person Dies Following A Boat-related Incident
Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a boat-related incident in
Kaiapoi.
Police was notified of the incident around
7.30am.
The death has been referred to the
Coroner.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the
circumstances.
