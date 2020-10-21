Chamber Congratulates Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Award Winners

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce has congratulated the winners of last night’s Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian (APW) awards, acknowledging their individual contributions to the culture and life in the city.

"This year’s award winners all come from different walks of life, and quite rightly so, reflect the diversity in our city," said John Milford, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Wellington’s reputation as a vibrant little city relies on its people. Without passionate Wellingtonians, we’d just be another dreary, cold city."

"I’d like to especially note our Director-General of Health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield for his leadership and communication over the past eight months, and Ian MacKinnon, for his service as Councillor and Deputy Mayor.

"The APW awards are a nice way to celebrate and honour those that make a difference in our community, and we add our thanks and congratulations to those of the City Council."

© Scoop Media