Arrest Made Following Richmond Aggravated Robbery

An arrest has now been made in relation to an aggravated robbery at the Railway Hotel in Richmond earlier this month.

Police were called about 2.40pm on 12 October after a man allegedly entered the premises armed with a firearm.

Cash was taken from the premises and the alleged offender fled on foot.

Nelson CIB this week identified a man of interest, and he was located today in Tauranga and arrested.

The 34-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Paul Borrell says he is pleased an arrest has been made.

"Our investigations team has worked tirelessly over the past fortnight to make an identification and gather information.

"A search warrant was also executed, during which items of interest including a vehicle, clothing, and a firearm were recovered.

"We hope this arrest brings some reassurance to the community, who may have been alarmed by this incident."

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not be commenting further.

