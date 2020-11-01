SH 29 Closed Following Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 1 November 2020, 5:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
31 October
State Highway 29 is closed on the
Tauranga side of the Kaimais, following a crash this
evening.
Two cars collided near Kaimai School just
before 6pm.
One person sustained moderate injuries,
and a second person has minor injuries.
There is a
significant amount of oil on the road, which will need to be
cleaned up before the road can
re-open.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more